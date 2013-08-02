Man sentenced, two others plead guilty in child porn cases

One man was sentenced and two others pleaded guilty Thursday to various child pornography-related charges, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.

Finley said the sentencing and guilty pleas were held before U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi.

Lonnie Allen Truitt, 27, of Coffeyville, Kan., was sentenced to 50 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for production of child pornography.

"According to evidence presented at the guilty plea, the defendant began text messaging a 15-year-old girl in East Texas on Nov. 1, 2011. Truitt convinced the girl to provide him with sexually explicit images. Between Nov. 15 and 30, 2011, the defendant traveled to Texas to meet with the girl. Truitt and the girl then traveled to a camp in Lake Charles where they engaged in sex acts. Truitt was arrested when camp staff members became suspicious and called law enforcement authorities. He pleaded guilty on April 11, 2013," Finley said in a release.

Finley said also on Thursday, former tugboat captain, 57-year-old Kenneth Dwight Dickey, of Foley, Ala., pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography.

Finley said according to evidence presented at the guilty plea, law enforcement authorities detected Dickey downloading child pornography using "peer-to-peer" software.

"Those using peer-to-peer software usually take a file and place it in a ‘shared folder' on a computer for the purpose of distribution with other individuals on the Internet. A search of the defendant's computer and phone on Oct. 15, 2012 showed that Dickey was in possession of child pornography. He also admitted to transporting child pornography from Mississippi to the Western District of Louisiana. The child pornography on the computer was sadistic in nature. Dickey faces up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, for transporting child pornography," the release states.

Additionally, 31-year-old Michael Sonnier, of Westlake, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Finley said according to evidence presented at the guilty plea, law enforcement authorities detected Sonnier downloading child pornography using file sharing software.

"A search of the defendant's computer and phone on Oct. 18, 2012 showed that he had downloaded more than 26 movies of hardcore child pornography, which included sadistic material depicting prepubescent children. Sonnier faces up to 10 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine for possession of child pornography," the release states.

"The defendants in these cases are child predators who participated or facilitated the abuse of children," Finley said. "The public should be aware that these criminals use cell phones, computers, and other technology to connect with minors or to download images of children being sexually abused. This office will continue to prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law in order to protect the children of this community."

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the cases.

