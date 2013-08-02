Fisheries panel sets 2013-14 state oyster seasons

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State wildlife and fisheries regulators have set the 2013-14 oyster season, which opens next month in some areas.

On Sept. 4, the Little Lake, Barataria Bay, Deep Lake, Lake Tambour and Vermilion/East and West Cote Blanche/Atchafalaya Bay Public Oyster Seed Grounds will open.

On Oct. 15, all remaining public oyster seed grounds and reservations, including Lake Borgne, Sister Lake, Lake Mechant, the Lake Machias/Fortuna and Bay Long sacking-only areas open.

On Nov. 1, the season in the west cove part of Calcasieu Lake Public Oyster Area will open.

Each season opens a half-hour before sunrise.

Several areas will remain closed. Visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov for a list of closed sites.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the dates Thursday based on an annual stock assessment by state biologists and public comment.

