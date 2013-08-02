Officials: Back-to-back road signs due to safety replacements

You may notice a strange sight along I-10 and several other U.S. highway exits.

A KPLC viewer sent in a photo, showing identical signs being placed back-to-back.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said that the current road signs are not reflective enough to meet federal standards so they have been upgrading the signage to help drivers see the signs in the dark, under heavy fog and during poor weather conditions.

Officials said the signs are systematically replaced when they get too old for drivers to see.

