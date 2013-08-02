Boustany files measure calling for ‘Veterans’ Local Access Act’

Louisiana Congressman Charles Boustany, R-La., is working to boost the effort to get a permanent VA facility built in Lake Charles and Lafayette.

The congressman has introduced House Resolution 2913, called the "Veterans' Local Access Act."

He has also written a letter to Congressional leadership to get America's veterans better access to healthcare. The issue recently gained national attention about the effort to cut the bureaucratic red tape.

The VA currently operates a temporary clinic along 5th Avenue in Lake Charles. However, efforts to provide permanent facilities in Southwest Louisiana have been slow to make progress in Congress.

