Small fire burns Oakdale plant employee

A small fire at the Natural Advantage plant in Oakdale on Friday morning sent one man to the hospital with burns.

It was initially described as a flash fire, but now Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said it was smaller and more localized than first thought.

Hebert confirmed an employee was working in a lab there with flammable Hexane when a spark from another piece of equipment ignited the Hexane and burned him.

The employee was air-lifted by Acadian Ambulance and taken to a hospital in Lafayette. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Natural Advantage is a plant that makes various flavorings used in food.

The Department of Environmental Quality said officials there plan to investigate the incident to determine if any environmental rules were broken and whether any action should be taken.

