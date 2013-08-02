Fragment of the cross of Jesus discovered?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Archaeologists say they've discovered a fragment of a cross – one that some believe could be connected to the crucifixion of Jesus.

Also today, imagine a vest – saving your life by restarting your heart. That was the case for a Louisiana woman whose heart suddenly stopped. Thankfully, doctors had fitted her with a device called a life vest.

In other health news, we'll tell you about a new warning from the Food and Drug Administration. It involves a popular pain reliever, and how it may cause serious skin reactions in some people.

Plus, the story behind the only town in America to have a 31 mile per hour speed limit.

In weather, the relentless heat continues. Ben says there's very little rain in our forecast – so pack the sunscreen and remember to say hydrated if you're outdoors. Today the heat index value will make it feel as though it's 105 to 108 degrees! Is there any relief over the weekend? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.