Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Pow Wow set Friday, Saturday

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will hold a Pow Wow on Friday and Saturday at The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder.

The event will celebrate the traditions and cultures of the tribe through traditional dance, music, art and food.

The event is open to the public, and doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $5 for adults and free to children ages 6 and under. Children ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and no video, audio or flash photography will be allowed.

For more information, call 337-584-2376 or email info@coushattapowwow.com or visit http://www.coushattapowwow.com.

