Armed Natchitoches escapee caught in Texas

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) - A Natchitoches Parish Detention Center escapee has been captured by agents with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force near Freeport, Texas, during a traffic stop.
The Town Talk reports 23-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Hardy Jr. had escaped July 24. He was in jail on charges of failure to appear in the state court on narcotic offenses and possession of a firearm by a felon.
When Hardy was stopped Thursday night, deputies say officers found Hardy armed with a semi-automatic pistol.
Freeport, Texas, is near Houston.
Hardy was booked into a Texas jail and will be extradited to Louisiana.
Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com
