Lake Charles man accused of stealing trailer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man accused of stealing trailer

James E. Owen (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) James E. Owen (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused of attempting to steal a trailer out of a church parking lot, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

James E. Owen, 47, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of illegal possession of stolen things, theft over $500 and criminal trespassing.

Authorities said at around 2 a.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the parking lot at the intersection of Jefferson Drive and Overhill Drive in Lake Charles in response to a report of suspicious vehicle.

Witnesses said they spotted a man, later identified as Owen, attempting to steal the trailer and drive away.  

Deputies were able to locate Owen from the description of his vehicle that witnesses provided. Authorities said the trailer was located at Owen's home.

Authorities said the trailer was returned to its owners. The owners had reportedly parked it in the church parking lot.

Bond in the case was set at $22,500.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

