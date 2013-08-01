BPSO: Man accused of stealing while working as ‘repairman’ in custody

The man accused of stealing from residents while working as a home repairman is in custody, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler.

Authorities say 46-year-old Frederick "Troy" Pady is accused of posing as a home repairman, stealing thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims.

Pady faces two charges of felony theft in Beauregard.

Toler said a Crime Stoppers tip led to Pady's arrest.

