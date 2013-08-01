State: Please report tiger shrimp caught off La.

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - With the inshore white shrimp season getting close, biologists are asking shrimpers to keep an eye out for Asian tiger prawns, and to send photos.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set dates Thursday for the inshore shrimp season. Part of Chandeleur Sound is already open. Remaining inside waters will open Aug. 12 - at 6 a.m. west of the Atchafalaya River and at 6 p.m. east of the Atchafalaya.

The big plump white shrimp caught in the fall are the most important for Louisiana fishermen.

Tiger shrimp are lots bigger, growing up to 14 inches long and weighing up to 1 ½ pounds. State biologist Robert Bourgeois is asking anyone who catches tiger shrimp to report date, location and numbers - and if possible, to send photographs.

