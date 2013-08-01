Man pleads guilty to using fake credit cards to access cash at casinos

A Houston man has pleaded guilty to using fake credit cards and other devices to illegally access cash while at Louisiana casinos.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 33-year-old Deamioune Fransyre Caples pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi.

Finley said according to evidence presented at the guilty plea, between June 21, 2012 and Jan. 13, 2013, Caples used counterfeit credit cards and other access devices at Delta Downs, L'Auberge Du Lac and Isle of Capri casinos to access money.

"The devices included Green Dot Visa cards, 123 Rewards cards, Chase cards, Wells Fargo cards and Bank of America cards, among others. The cards displayed Caples' name on the front, but the magnetic strip on the back contained the identity of the financial institution and individual who had not authorized Caples to use their account information. The defendant made the counterfeit access devices in Texas and traveled to the Western District of Louisiana to use them. He stole $118,684 using the counterfeit access devices," Finley said in the release.

Finley said Caples faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution for the unauthorized use of a counterfeit access device count.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place in October of 2013.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Howard C. Parker is prosecuting.

