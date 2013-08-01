Lake Charles man facing battery charge following altercation

A Lake Charles man is facing a battery charge after an altercation with another man, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a Lake Charles home in reference to a disturbance.

Timothy L. Pinkley, 32, is accused of striking the alleged victim numerous times in the face, causing swelling, bruising and possible facial fractures.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Pinkley was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a second-degree battery charge. He has been released on $3,000 bond.

