Ragley man booked on DWI, fourth offense

A Ragley man has been booked on DWI, fourth offense, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Gary W. Hagen Jr., 34, is accused in the case.

Authorities said at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the corner of Cayton Street and Nichols Street in Westlake in reference to complaint of a possible impaired driver who was reportedly swerving all over the road.

Authorities said while patrolling the area, a deputy spotted the SUV described by the complainant and conducted a traffic stop.

Hagen, the driver, was arrested following a field sobriety test.

Authorities said Hagen was convicted of DWI, third offense, in Calcasieu Parish in November 2010.

Hagen was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He also faces a charge of careless operation.

Bond is still pending in the case.

