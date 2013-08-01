Classes for first-time home buyers offered in Calcasieu

The Calcasieu Parish Housing Counseling Agency is going to be holding special evening classes for first-time home buyers.

The classes are expected to offer information about banking, realtors, insurance and the different processes involved in buying a home.

Residents who have not purchased a home in the past three years are considered first-time home buyers.

The classes are expected to cover topics such as down payments and closing costs, applying for grants and walking buyers through the process of buying a home step by step.

Residents who are interested in participating in the classes or who may want to obtain additional information can click Here.

