Dangerous dessert claims life of 13-year-old

Family says tragic case should serve as warning after 13-year-old dies after severe reaction to peanut-laced dessert. (Source: KCRA/NBC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

If you live in Jeff Davis Parish, there's a new way to get important safety information. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's office is launching a new website which will include things like an interactive map of registered sex offenders living in the parish. We'll tell you what else you can expect to find on the site.

Patrons of the arts are noticing some changes on the art scene. We'll show you how state budget cuts are playing a role in how local productions are put together and presented.

Also today, a new report highlights incidents of misconduct by TSA employees. Now, hundreds of airport security workers are accused of bad behavior around passengers.

Plus, energy companies promise to save you money, but there are lots of consumer complaints and confusion. We'll show you what you need to know before you buy.

Something else you need to know about – what's in your food. Take a look at THIS story in which a 13-year-old dies from eating a dangerous dessert.

In weather, get ready for more heat and humidity – with very little rain. Our heat index will make it feel like 105 to 108 during peak heating hours. Can we expect any relief any time soon? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.