Lake Charles man accused of violating sex offender registration law

A Lake Charles man, registered as a sex offender, is accused of being out of compliance with state sex offender registration law.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Ellis N. Bartie II was booked Monday on failure to register as a sex offender.

Bartie is accused of giving false identification to deputies when questioned by deputies.

"During further investigation, they learned Bartie's correct identification and that he had an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender," the release states.

Authorities said Bartie was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in Calcasieu in October 2001.

Bond in the case was set at $2,000.

