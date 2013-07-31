Jennings couple accused of abusing elderly man - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings couple accused of abusing elderly man

George Mundt (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) George Mundt (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Sylvia Landry (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Sylvia Landry (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Jennings couple is accused of cruelty to the infirm after an elderly man they were caregivers for was found malnourished and in poor health.

According to a news release from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old George Mundt and 69-year-old Sylvia Landry were booked in the case after a month-long joint investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Elderly Protection Services.

Authorities said in mid-June, EPS contacted detectives in reference to a complaint they had received about an elderly male being abused. 

When detectives arrived at the location, authorities said they found that a 70-year-old male had bruising and was in poor health.

The man was transported to the Jennings American Legion Hospital for treatment. Medical personnel there also found the man to be malnourished.

Authorities said Mundt and Landry were his caregivers at the time.

Mundt was arrested July 3 and booked into the parish jail where he remains on a $25,000 bond. 

Landry was arrested Tuesday and booked into the parish jail. No bond has been set for Landry as of yet.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

