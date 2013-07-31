LC woman booked on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson

An 85-year-old Lake Charles woman is accused of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and domestic abuse battery, according to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Ida Meche was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Tuesday and bonded out Wednesday on $40,000 bond.

Authorities said at around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Gulf Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.

"The investigation revealed that a domestic dispute occurred and the suspect allegedly committed battery upon the victim," the release states.

Meche is also accused of setting fire to the home.

"The victim received non-life threatening injuries and refused medical treatment from an ambulance at the scene," the release continues.

Authorities said the investigation continues.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.