Sulphur man accused of sexual battery

A Sulphur man is accused of sexual battery, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

David K. Benoit, 58, is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a child on numerous occasions for three years beginning in 2004 when the alleged victim was 6 years old.

Benoit was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Tuesday and charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Bond in the case was set at $200,000.

