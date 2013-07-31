Three accused in vehicle burglaries in Allen

Allen Parish officials said three people have been arrested in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries were investigated in Oberlin, Kinder and by the Coushatta Tribal Police.

On Tuesday, Allen Parish Sheriff's Office detectives located a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the break-ins at a mobile home park across from the Coushatta Casino.

The men arrested were identified as Spencer Cronan, Blake Marcantel and Eric Marcantel.

They were booked into the Allen Parish Jail.

Officials said more arrests are pending and the investigation continues.

