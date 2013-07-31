Some new laws go into place Thursday

Some new state laws take effect on Thursday, Aug. 1.

For example, tweeting while driving can get you a ticket.

Also, posting the names of people who apply for concealed handgun permits can land you in jail.

And state regulations are looser for selling cakes and cookies you bake at home.

Those are just a few of the 250 statutory changes to take effect in August. Read more HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.