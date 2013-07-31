Bulletproof school chairs!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The Diocese of Lake Charles is mourning the loss of its' first Bishop. A funeral mass for Bishop Jude Speyrer is underway right now. It began at 11 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. You can watch the entire service HERE, and we'll bring you part of what's happening live in our noon show. There are some traffic alerts related to the procession to the burial site in Moss Bluff. You can access that information HERE.

Also today, with the start of school around the corner, safety is on the minds of many. That's why a Texas company is introducing a bulletproof chair. Check it out at noon.

Plus, biologists are learning more about how dolphins communicate. They're finding out the marine mammals have a language all their own.

In weather, Ben tells me we can expect more of the same today – sunny and hot, with a high of 94. As we get closer to the weekend will our chances of rain go up? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

