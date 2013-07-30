Back-to-school events, registrations announced

The following is information on back-to-school events and registrations that KPLC has received:

Back-to-school registration information:

Sam Houston High School

Sam Houston High School has announced back-to-school registration information.

Seniors registered on Aug. 2.

Juniors registered on Aug. 5.

Sophomores registered on Aug. 6.

Freshmen registered on Aug. 7.

There will be an activity fee of $30 for all students, except STEPS. There will be a senior fee of $30 for only graduating seniors.

Parking fees are optional at $10. Also, yearbooks for $45 are optional.

All fees can now be paid with one check.

W.W. Lewis Middle School

W.W. Lewis Middle School in Sulphur has announced school registration information.

Student registration will be held in the cafeteria on the following dates:

8th Grade registered on Aug. 1.

7th Grade registered on Aug. 2.

6th Grade registered on Aug. 5.

All major fees will be assessed in one $41 payment at the time of registration. The payment covers the school activity fee as well as the fees for P.E. and all four core subjects. Parents and students have the option to purchase T-shirts and yearbooks separately but everything can be purchased with one payment. Other classroom fees such as enrichment will be collected once school begins.

Any student who does not attend registration or who is unable to pay fees will receive his or her schedule on the first day of school and will be asked to pay fees at that time.

Students and parents are welcome to tour the campus once the registration process is complete.

Ralph Wilson Elementary School

New student registration (Pre-K through 5th grade) for Ralph Wilson Elementary School, at 1400 Opelousas Street in Lake Charles, is underway. Students should have with them a permit to register, Social Security card, shot record and a birth certificate.

John J. Johnson II Elementary School

New student registration at John J. Johnson II Elementary School is ongoing. Documents required are permit to register from the Office of Child Welfare and Attendance, the child's birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record and custody documents, if applicable. A meet-and-greet will be held Monday, Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Parents may bring school supplies during that time. For more information, call 217-4900, ext. 0.

Iowa High School

Iowa High School has announced back-to-school registration information.

Seniors registered on Aug. 2;

Juniors registered on Aug. 2;

Freshmen registered on Aug. 5; and

Sophomores registered on Aug. 6.

Make-up registration was Aug. 7.

There will be a registration fee of $25 for all students plus class dues of $5. Parking fees are optional at $5. Also, yearbooks for $40 are optional.

South Beauregard Upper Elementary

Registration for South Beauregard Upper Elementary (4th, 5th and 6th grade) began Thursday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Open house was Tuesday, Aug. 6. Students and parents are invited to come out to meet teachers and staff, pay fees, order spirit shirts and receive other important information.

Students' first day is Monday, Aug. 12. The school fee is $20, spirit shirts are $12 and South Beauregard mesh bags are $12.

Those with questions can call the school at 725-4228.

Vincent Settlement Elementary:

Vincent Settlement Elementary is hosting new student registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day until Aug. 9. Parents will need a permit to register from the Child Welfare and Attendance Office. A meet-and-greet for all students is Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents will initially be directed to the gym or cafeteria to complete paperwork and pay school fees. After that time, families may deliver school supplies to the classroom and meet their child's teacher. For more information, call 217-4580.

Brentwood Elementary

Brentwood Elementary will host a meet-and-greet on Monday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. New and old students are welcome to attend and meet their teachers. Glad Tidings Church will also be at the school distributing supplies to needy families.



