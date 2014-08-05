Official Power Up Your School Contest Rules

POWERADE® Power Up Your High School Athletic Program Sweepstakes
Official Rules
No Purchase Necessary TO ENTER OR WIN.
1. Eligibility: POWERADE® Power Up Your High School Athletic Program Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”) is open only to legal residents of Louisiana who are 13 years of age or older as of JULY 28, 2014. Employees and non-employee workers of The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Bottlers, KPLC-TV, Townsquare Media, Wal*Mart, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, agents and those prize providers, agencies and suppliers that are involved in the development or execution of this Promotion or any of its materials, and the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such person are not eligible. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law. The Promotion consists of a Sweepstakes.
2. Sponsor: The Promotion is sponsored by Coca-Cola North America, a division of The Coca-Cola Company, One Coca-Cola Plaza, Atlanta, GA 30313. Administrator: KPLC-TV, 320 Division Street, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA, 70601/70602.
3. Agreement to Official Rules: By participating in the Promotion, entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion.
4. Promotion Period: The Promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. Central Time ("CT"), JULY 28, 2014 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT, September 29, 2014 (the "Promotion Period"). Administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Promotion.
5. How to Enter: There are 2 ways to enter:
a. Enter on-line: During the Promotion Period, visit www.kplctv.com and look for the Power Up Your Athletic Program sweepstakes page. Click on the submission link located on the page, then follow the links and instructions to submit your typed nomination to contests@kplctv.com. Submit your typed nomination or video link to enter the drawing. The typed nomination or video must describe why your school athletic program is deserving of the $4,000 prize. You will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize of an athletic program upgrade. Video submissions need to be 3 minutes or less in length and sent in as a WMV, MOV or MPEG file or uploaded to You Tube or a similar site. Any improperly formatted video submissions by participants will be automatically disqualified. Any improperly formatted typed submissions by participants will be automatically disqualified.
b. Alternate Methods of Entry: During the Promotion Period, you can drop off your written or typed entry or a copy of your videotaped entry at the scheduled remote dates at Wal*Mart stores which can be found at www.kissfm921.com or www.107jamz.com by clicking on the Power Up graphic. You can also drop off your entry during normal business hours, Monday- Friday, 8am-5pm at Lake Charles Coca-Cola located at 2401 Hwy. 14 - Lake Charles, LA 70601 between July 28, 2014 through 5pm September 29, 2014.
For All Methods of Entry: Limit: 1 entry per person during Promotion Period. All entries must be received during the Promotion Period. Any attempt by any participant
to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, Accounts, or any other methods will void that participant’s entries and that participant may be disqualified. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, sweepstakes entry services) will void all entries by that entrant. In the event of a dispute as to any online entry, the authorized holder of the Account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holders.
6. All potential winnerS are subject to verification by Sponsor or administrator, whose decisions are final AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE PROMOTION. An entrant is not a winner of any prize, even if the PROMOTION SHOULD so indicate, unless and until entrant's eligibility, AND the potential Winning ENTRY have been verified, and entrant has been notified that verification is complete. Sponsor will not accept screen shots or other evidence of winning in lieu of ITS validation process. any ENTRY that occurs after the ON-LINE ENTRY system IS DEACTIVATED is deemed a defective ENTRY, is void and will not be ACCEPTED.
8. Promotion Prize Selection and Verification of Potential Winners: Potential winners must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Administra
tor is an independent judging organization whose decisions as to the administration and operation of the Promotion and the selection of potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. For the Grand Prize: Administrator, along with determined judges from lAKE cHARLES Coca-Cola, Townsquare Media, KPLC-TV, and Wal*Mart will review all eligible entries and select the potential Grand Prize winner after September 29, 2014 from all eligible entries received. The potential winner will be notified by email, mail or phone. For Grand Prize Potential Winner: The potential Grand Prize winner (parent/ legal guardian if winner is a minor in his/her state of residence) will be required to sign and return to Administrator a Declaration of Compliance (the "Declaration"), which must be received within 5 days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, in order to claim his/her prize. If any potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the Declaration (if applicable) within the required time period, or if prize is returned as undeliverable, he/she forfeits the prize. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, and if time permits, Administrator will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries, up to 3 alternate drawings. If the alternate potential winners are disqualified, the applicable prize will not be awarded. The grand prize will be fulfilled approximately 10 to 12 weeks after the conclusion of the Promotion.
9. Prizes:
1 GRAND PRIZE: A check for $4,000 to be awarded to the school principal as to be used for athletic upgrades or awarded to a specific athletic program or programs at the winning school. This includes but is not limited to: new equipment for the team, upgrades to athletic facilities, new uniforms, shoes, or other items used by the athletic program, travel expenses related to the sport/organization at the school during the 2014-2015 school year. All insurance, expenses, legal counsel, taxes and other costs not expressly stated in the package description above are the sole responsibility of winner. Restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Lost, mutilated, or stolen merchandise, equipment, tickets, vouchers or certificates will not be replaced. Sponsor is not responsible if the promotion or any scheduled event is delayed, postponed or cancelled in which event that portion of the prize is forfeited in its entirety and no substitution will be provided except in Sponsor's sole discretion. The prize package consists of only those items and services specifically described as part of the prize. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV"): $4,000. Odds of winning the Sweepstakes prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period and the final decision of the judging panel.
For All Prizes: No substitution, exchange or transfer of prize by any winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize for one of equal or greater value. The prize winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. TOTAL ARV OF GRAND PRIZE: $4,000.
10. Publicity: Except where prohibited, participation in the Promotion constitutes entrant’s consent for Sponsor and its designees, including Administrator, to use entrant’s name, prize information, likeness, city and state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further consideration, including, but not limited to listing the entrant as a winner of the Promotion on Sponsor's website(s).
OWNERSHIP RIGHTS: By submitting an entry, each Submitter represents and warrants that he/she owns said entry and has the right to grant or transfer all of the rights in this paragraph to Sponsor. In exchange for the opportunity to participate in this promotion, each Submitter herein assigns all right, title and interest in and to the entry, including any copyrights and moral rights therein, to Sponsor. Each Submitter acknowledges and agrees that, once submitted and assigned, the Submitter has no further rights to the same and Sponsor shall have the perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable right, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, or otherwise exploit the entry, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the promotion or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the Submitter.
11. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Promotion is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but, not limited to, fraud, technical failures, regularly scheduled maintenance, virus or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Promotion to address the impairment and then resume the Promotion in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) cancel the Promotion and award the prizes in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the time of impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules of this or any other promotion, or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
12. Release and Limitations of Liability: Except where prohibited, by participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold harmless The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Bottlers, KPLC-TV, Townsquare Media, Wal*Mart, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotional partners, prize partners, agents and agencies, and the officers, directors and employees of each of them (the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Promotion or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Promotion; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, printers or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) errors in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of registrations and game plays; (e) late, lost, or undeliverable mail; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Promotion or receipt, use or misuse of any prize. Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Promotion and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney’s fees. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. If for any reason an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another Sweepstakes entry or Instant Win Game play, if it is possible. If the Promotion, or any part of it, is discontinued for any reason, Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance for any prize offered herein. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded.
13. Disputes: Entrant agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prizes awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering any Promotion, but in no event attorneys' fees. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Louisiana, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules, which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Louisiana.
14. Promotion Results: For a winner list, visit kplctv.com after October 31, 2014 through December 31, 2014. The winner list will be posted after winner confirmation is complete. You may also send an email with the specific prize name and the Subject Line: "Power Up Your High School Athletic Program Sweepstakes, Win List Request" to contests@kplctv.com. Requests must be received by January 1, 2015.
