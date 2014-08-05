Official Power Up Your School Contest Rules

1. Eligibility: POWERADE® Power Up Your High School Athletic Program Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”) is open only to legal residents of Louisiana who are 13 years of age or older as of JULY 28, 2014. Employees and non-employee workers of The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Bottlers, KPLC-TV, Townsquare Media, Wal*Mart, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, agents and those prize providers, agencies and suppliers that are involved in the development or execution of this Promotion or any of its materials, and the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such person are not eligible. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law. The Promotion consists of a Sweepstakes.

2. Sponsor : The Promotion is sponsored by Coca-Cola North America, a division of The Coca-Cola Company, One Coca-Cola Plaza, Atlanta, GA 30313. Administrator: KPLC-TV, 320 Division Street, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA, 70601/70602.

3. Agreement to Official Rules : By participating in the Promotion, entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion.

4. Promotion Period : The Promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. Central Time ("CT"), JULY 28, 2014 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT, September 29, 2014 (the "Promotion Period") . Administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Promotion.

5. How to Enter: There are 2 ways to enter:

a. Enter on-line: During the Promotion Period, visit www.kplctv.com and look for the Power Up Your Athletic Program sweepstakes page. Click on the submission link located on the page, then follow the links and instructions to submit your typed nomination to contests@kplctv.com

Submit your typed nomination or video link to enter the drawing. The typed nomination or video must describe why your school athletic program is deserving of the $4,000 prize.

You will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize of an athletic program upgrade. Video submissions need to be 3 minutes or less in length and sent in as a WMV, MOV or MPEG file or uploaded to You Tube or a similar site. Any improperly formatted video submissions by participants will be automatically disqualified. Any improperly formatted typed submissions by participants will be automatically disqualified.

b. Alternate Methods of Entry: During the Promotion Period, you can drop off your written or typed entry or a copy of your videotaped entry at the scheduled remote dates at Wal*Mart stores which can be found at www.kissfm921.com or www.107jamz.com by clicking on the Power Up graphic. You can also drop off your entry during normal business hours, Monday- Friday, 8am-5pm at Lake Charles Coca-Cola located at

2401 Hwy. 14 - Lake Charles, LA 70601

between July 28, 2014 through 5pm September 29, 2014.

For All Methods of Entry

: Limit :

1 entry per person during Promotion Period.

All entries must be received during the Promotion Period.

Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, Accounts, or any other methods will void that participant’s entries and that participant may be disqualified

.

Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, sweepstakes entry services) will void all entries by that entrant.

In the event of a dispute as to any online entry, the authorized holder of the Account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holders.

6. All potential winnerS are subject to verification by Sponsor or administrator, whose decisions are final AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE PROMOTION.

An entrant is not a winner of any prize, even if the PROMOTION SHOULD so indicate, unless and until entrant's eligibility, AND the potential Winning ENTRY have been verified, and entrant has been notified that verification is complete . Sponsor will not accept screen shots or other evidence of winning in lieu of ITS validation process. any ENTRY that occurs after the ON-LINE ENTRY system IS DEACTIVATED is deemed a defective ENTRY, is void and will not be ACCEPTED.

8. Promotion Prize Selection and Verification of Potential Winners: Potential winners must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Administra to r is an independent judging organization whose decisions as to the administration and operation of the Promotion and the selection of potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. For the Grand Prize : Administrator, along with determined judges from lAKE cHARLES Coca-Cola, Townsquare Media, KPLC-TV, and Wal*Mart will review all eligible entries and select the potential Grand Prize winner after September 29 , 2014 from all eligible entries received. The potential winner will be notified by email, mail or phone. For Grand Prize Potential Winner : The potential Grand Prize winner (parent/ legal guardian if winner is a minor in his/her state of residence) will be required to sign and return to Administrator a Declaration of Compliance (the "Declaration"), which must be received within 5 days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, in order to claim his/her prize. If any potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the Declaration (if applicable) within the required time period, or if prize is returned as undeliverable, he/she forfeits the prize. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, and if time permits, Administrator will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries, up to 3 alternate drawings. If the alternate potential winners are disqualified, the applicable prize will not be awarded. The grand prize will be fulfilled approximately 10 to 12 weeks after the conclusion of the Promotion.





9. Prizes :

1

GRAND PRIZE