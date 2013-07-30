Audit finds deficits in some parish funds in Allen

An audit found that road funding and other projects in Allen Parish failed to meet revenue projections.

The independent audit, released publicly Monday through the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office, was for the last year.

Auditors found that the Police Jury's projections led to deficits in the parish's road, gaming compact and general funds.

The state's budget act requires that local governments amend their budgets when the total revenues are less than budgeted revenues.

You can view the audit HERE.

