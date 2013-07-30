The flap over therapy chickens - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The flap over therapy chickens

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We're learning more today about that huge FBI child sex trafficking sting. Dozens of teens were rescued and more than a hundred suspects arrested. We'll tell you how many were arrested in the Lake Charles area.

How hot is it? Well, if you don't have AC, it could be too hot to do business. Just such a situation is causing officials at the Federal Courthouse to make some changes this week. If you have a case there in the coming days, we have important location change information for you.

Speaking of the weather, Ben says our forecast is pretty much a lock over the next several days – limited rain, and plenty of heat. In fact, our heat index will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon. How long will this pattern last? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Also today, we've all seen service dogs, but how many of you have ever heard of "therapy chickens?" Well, we have the story of one family who says the chickens have been very helpful in the development of their special needs children, and now the city wants them to get rid of the birds.

Plus if you're a stay at home mom looking for a way of earning some extra money, then listen up.  More and more parents are pulling in extra cash by blogging – but it's not as easy as it sounds.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
