The flap over therapy chickens

We're learning more today about that huge FBI child sex trafficking sting. Dozens of teens were rescued and more than a hundred suspects arrested. We'll tell you how many were arrested in the Lake Charles area.

How hot is it? Well, if you don't have AC, it could be too hot to do business. Just such a situation is causing officials at the Federal Courthouse to make some changes this week. If you have a case there in the coming days, we have important location change information for you.

Speaking of the weather, Ben says our forecast is pretty much a lock over the next several days – limited rain, and plenty of heat. In fact, our heat index will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon. How long will this pattern last? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Also today, we've all seen service dogs, but how many of you have ever heard of "therapy chickens?" Well, we have the story of one family who says the chickens have been very helpful in the development of their special needs children, and now the city wants them to get rid of the birds.

Plus if you're a stay at home mom looking for a way of earning some extra money, then listen up. More and more parents are pulling in extra cash by blogging – but it's not as easy as it sounds.

