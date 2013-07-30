Lafayette man arrested, accused of spanking toddler 'too hard'

CARENCRO, La. (AP) - A 22-year-old Lafayette man has been arrested after allegedly spanking a 3-year-old boy too hard.

Carencro police arrested Brandon J. Sayrie on one count of cruelty to juveniles following a complaint from the victim's mother.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Daily Advertiser (http://bit.ly/13vHxJX), detectives met with the victim and mother at Women's and Children's Hospital where they learned that the mother discovered "several marks on the buttocks, front pelvic area and private area of the juvenile."

The affidavit states that the marks were believed to be made by a belt.

Sayrie was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

It was unclear whether Sayrie has an attorney.

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com

