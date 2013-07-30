Freeda Beloney completes her first 5K

From morbidly obese to 5K finisher, a dream comes true for Freeda Beloney of Lake Charles.

KPLC first introduced you to Freeda in a Healthcast in June, as we partnered up to share her story of weight loss and transformation as part of the Dare to Be Healthy Initiative and Partnership for a Healthier Southwest Louisiana.

Freeda is one of 80 women in Lake Charles that is changing her mind, body and spirit through the "K.I.S.S. Project" (Keep It Simple Sister). At her unhealthiest, Freeda weighed 415 pounds.

Now, the scale shows Freeda has dropped more than 100 pounds and just this past weekend she was able to see a dream come into fruition by completing her first 5K race.

It is an emotional step toward even bigger goals as moving around becomes easier for Freeda. "I want to be able to next time this year, run this thing all the way - run it without stopping," she said.

The Dare to Be Healthy Initiative and Partnership for a Healthier Southwest Louisiana has a goal to dramatically reduce the obesity rate in SWLA, which stands around 33 percent of the population. It teaches exercise, healthier habits and healthier cooking.

KPLC will be checking back in with Freeda every month this year to track her progress.

Congratulations, Freeda on your first 5K!

Click here to read the June 2013 story with Freeda Beloney.



Copyright KPLC 2013. All rights reserved.