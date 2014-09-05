Need new uniforms or new equipment? How about expenses to go to that regional competition you haven't been able to afford? Follow the directions below and nominate your school or athletic program for a chance to win $4,000! Power Up YOUR SCHOOL!
Two ways that your school can enter:
1) Tell us why your school or athletic program is deserving of a $4,000 makeover!
E-Mail your nomination along with your name, address, and phone number to:
Or...
2) Create a video
that shows why your school should get Powered Up with a $4,000 prize! Upload your video to YouTube and E-Mail us the link to your video to:
(include your name, address, and phone number with the link to the video).
GET CREATIVE WITH YOUR VIDEO!!
Deadline for receipt of entries is 11:59pm September 29th, 2014. We look forward to your entries!