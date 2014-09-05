Power Up Your School!

July 26, 2014 at 3:50 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:28 PM
DRINK POWERADE® & GIVE BACK TO YOUR SCHOOL!
Powerade® has teamed up with KPLC TV, Wal-Mart and Townsquare Media to give one lucky high school sports program a $4,000 makeover!

Need new uniforms or new equipment? How about expenses to go to that regional competition you haven't been able to afford? Follow the directions below and nominate your school or athletic program for a chance to win $4,000! Power Up YOUR SCHOOL!

Two ways that your school can enter:

1) Tell us why your school or athletic program is deserving of a $4,000 makeover!

E-Mail your nomination along with your name, address, and phone number to:

contests@kplctv.com

Or...

2) Create a video

that shows why your school should get Powered Up with a $4,000 prize! Upload your video to YouTube and E-Mail us the link to your video to:

contests@kplctv.com

(include your name, address, and phone number with the link to the video).

GET CREATIVE WITH YOUR VIDEO!!

Deadline for receipt of entries is 11:59pm September 29th, 2014. We look forward to your entries!

Join us at these Wal-Mart stores to win Powerade® prizes and find out more about the Powerade® Power Up Your Athletic Program! 
Saturday, Aug 30, 12pm-2pm-Wal-Mart in Moss Bluff KISS 92.1
Thursday, Sept 4, 12pm-2pm-Wal-Mart on Hwy 14 JAMZ 107.4
Friday, Sept 12, 2pm-4pm-Wal-Mart in Moss Bluff LAKE 92.9
Saturday, Sept 13, 12pm-2pm-Wal-Mart on Nelson Rd. KISS 92.1
Friday, Sept 19, 5pm-7pm-Wal-Mart in Sulphur  KNGT 99.5