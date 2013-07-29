White: Course Choice list 'cannot be ignored'

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - More than 1,000 students are on a waiting list for a state education department program offering courses to Louisiana students online.

The "Course Choice" program was limited to a pilot program after a court ruling that the Legislature had illegally chosen to fund it through a program meant solely for public schools.

In a news release Monday, Superintendent of Education John White said demand for the program has "reached a point where it cannot be ignored" and that sacrifices will have to be made so students can get the online courses they need.

The department said more than 2,000 have been enrolled in the program for the current year.

The program offers students free access to academic and career-oriented courses provided by universities and private firms.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.