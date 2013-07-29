Elton woman facing charge following FBI-led ‘Operation Cross Country’ investigation

An Elton woman was booked on prostitution as part of an investigation that involved a nationwide, coordinated law enforcement sweep targeting alleged child sex trafficking, according to a news release from the Alexandria Police Department.

Rita May Trahan, 26, of Elton, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Friday.

Five others were arrested and booked by Rapides authorities: Teisha Marie Booker, 22, of Alexandria; Emilie Olivia Cook, 25, of Natchez, La.; Crystal Chere Robertson, 32, of Texarkana, Ark.; Jessica Eve Stelly, 27, of Centerpoint; and Kayla Diane Suggs, 25, of Ashtown.

Authorities from around the state assisted the FBI's Safe Street Task Force with the operation, known as "Operation Cross Country."

According to the FBI, eight prostitutes and two pimps were arrested in Lake Charles in connection with the operation and in collaboration with the Louisiana State Police and Calcasieu authorities.

The names of those arrested in Lake Charles have not been released.

Authorities said there were no juveniles rescued in investigations in Lake Charles or Alexandria, however, in Baton Rouge, two juveniles were rescued. Read more about that HERE.

"Child prostitution remains a persistent threat to children across America," said Ron Hosko, assistant director of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division. "This operation serves as a reminder that these abhorrent crimes can happen anywhere, and the FBI remains committed to stopping this cycle of victimization and holding the criminals who profit from this exploitation accountable."

"The success of the Louisiana element of this national initiative could not have been achieved without the relentless investigative efforts of our state, local and federal law enforcement partners with our FBI Agent and Professional Staff assigned throughout the state," said Michael Anderson, Special Agent in Charge, New Orleans Division.

Across Louisiana, a total of 76 arrests were made, and six children were recovered – four in the New Orleans area, and two in the Baton Rouge area.

Below is the breakdown from across the state, and the participating agencies, according to an FBI news release:

New Orleans: collaboration with Louisiana State Police, NOPD, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

Juveniles recovered: 4

Pimps: 1

Adults (prostitutes): 17

Baton Rouge: collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Attorney General, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Baton Rouge City Police Department, Office of Juvenile Justice, East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, United States Attorney's Office – Middle District of Louisiana, Louisiana State Probation and Parole Department of Children and Family Services, DELTA Task Force

Juveniles recovered: 2

Pimps: 1

Adults (prostitutes): 21

Shreveport: collaboration with Louisiana State Police Bossier Marshals Office, Shreveport PD, Bossier PD,Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Webster Parish Sheriff's Office, Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office, Minden PD, Air Force OSI, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana State Juvenile probation office, Springhill Police Department

Juveniles: 0

Pimps: 1

Adults (prostitutes): 11

Alexandria: collaboration with Louisiana State Police, Alexandria PD

Juveniles: 0

Pimps: 1

Adults (prostitutes): 7

Lake Charles: collaboration with Louisiana State Police, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office

Juveniles: 0

Pimps: 2

Adults (prostitutes): 8

