Beauregard Waterworks District 3 announces outages this week

Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 has announced some outages for its district this week.

According to district officials, there will be outages off and on all week in the Grabow/Hwy. 190 West area in DeRidder.

Times will vary.

Around 20 roads will reportedly be affected.

Officials said a new line has been laid and roads are being tied into that line.

