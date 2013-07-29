McNeese fall fee payment set

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

Students who have enrolled and registered online for McNeese State University's fall semester have until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22 to pay fees. Fall classes begin Aug. 26.

Fall 2013 term bills are available online now to students through the MyMcNeese Portal or their Banner Self-Service account. Fee bills will not be mailed.

To access the fee bills, use the "View My Bill" link under the Student and/or Registration tabs on the Banner Self-Service page, or go to the "View My Bill" link under the Quick Links section on the MyMcNeese Portal homepage. Parents or guardians needing to have a copy of the fee bill will need to have access to their student's online account or have the student print a copy of the fee bill.

Students can also view and print their registration, fee deferrals and McNeese Bookstore PTA accounts. At the bottom of the fee bill there will be links to view detailed bill information, to add a parking decal, approve financial aid authorization, pay the fee bill and update student information.

Students may pay fees online using a check or bank draft, MasterCard or Discover credit card or in person at the Cashier's Office using cash, check or money order. Payment can be mailed along with a copy of the fee bill remittance stub to McNeese Administrative Accounting, Box 92935, Lake Charles, LA 70609.

A fee deferral plan is offered to students through the administrative accounting office. All registration fees, including tuition, special assessments, class-related fees and meal plan charges, are eligible for the fee deferral plan. Students are required to pay one-half of the total fee amount by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and the remaining fee payment is due Oct. 1. There is a $30 processing fee. For more information, contact the Accounting Office at 337-475-5107.

The McNeese Bookstore offers an interest-free student charge plan to all students enrolled for the fall to assist with the purchase of books and supplies. The Personal Touch Account allows students that are in good financial standing with the university to establish a student charge account at the bookstore with a photo ID. The account can be used at the beginning of the semester for one month for the purchase of up to $800 in books and supplies. At the close of the purchase deadline, each student is billed for purchases made.

PTAs for the fall open Aug. 1 and close Sept. 13. The PTA payment deadline is Nov. 1. For more information, call the bookstore at 337-475-5494.