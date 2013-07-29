More details released in Calcasieu inmate’s death

More information has been released in the investigation into an inmate's death at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Authorities said the inmate was 35-year-old Damon Lee Jones, of Port Arthur, Texas.

Authorities said Jones got into an altercation with another inmate, 40-year-old Shahron Prater, of Lake Charles.

Authorities believe a fight began between the two and Jones picked up an object to strike Prater. Prater then reportedly punched Jones in self defense, authorities said.

"The fight was very brief in length. From our investigation, it appears that Damon Jones picked up a mop bucket and when he did, Shahron hit him and rendered him unconscious with one punch," said Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the altercation happened July 26.

Jones was transported to a local hospital that day for medical treatment. Authorities said Jones was subsequently transferred to a Lafayette hospital. Medical personnel determined that he was suffering from neurological injuries, resulting from head trauma, authorities said.

Jones died Saturday.

Mancuso said they are still working to determine why the altercation started and have interviewed at least 35 other inmates, who witnessed the fight.

Mancuso said they work hard to prevent this from happening and that this is the first death caused by an inmate during the nine years he's been sheriff.

"You get all of these personalities and all of these people together - that don't want to be here in the first place. It's very difficult to control that. We do control it, but again we can't hold their hands. These are grown men, too. Unfortunately, sometimes these things do happen and we don't want it to and we try to not let it happen. But it happens," said Mancuso.

Authorities said the investigation continues.

No charges have been filed.

