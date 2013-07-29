Calcasieu school administrators get ready for school’s start at summit

Over 300 Calcasieu school administrators are participating in the first Calcasieu Parish School Board Leadership Summit this week.

"It's really to get administrators together and to work on getting on the same page before day 1," said Matt Rion, the summit's organizer.

The three-day summit features guest speakers in education and breakout sessions where school leaders can learn about the many changes to education that are expected of them this year.

"There is a lot that's new this year that they need to know and be masters of on Aug. 1. This summit will help in that transition to new materials," Rion said.

