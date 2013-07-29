Lake Charles authorities still looking for bank robbery suspect

Lake Charles authorities are still looking for the man they believe robbed the Jeff Davis Bank at 535 Kirby Lane on July 16.

According to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department, the suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Leonard S. Green.

A warrant has been obtained for first-degree robbery for Green's arrest.

Green is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

Authorities said he has a dark complexion with short hair.

Bond is set at $40,000 in the case.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Dustin Gaudet at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.