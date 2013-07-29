No money for diapers

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

More than a hundred children involved in sex trafficking have been rescued in FBI raids in 76 cities. We'll tell you how "Operation Cross Country" was able to find the children and arrest more than a hundred pimps. You can also read more HERE.

Nearly a third of mothers report trouble affording diapers for their children. A new report says close to one in 10 moms leave kids in wet or dirty diapers to make their supply last longer! Is there any help for them?

Have you ever stopped to think about how the food you eat gets its color? A non-profit health and consumer watchdog group is raising concerns about yogurt – colored with dye, made from bugs!

Plus, a pig will spend the rest of his days in hog heaven. We'll show you how a man's love for "Pork Chop" – the pig – is keeping the animal from facing the chopping block.

In weather, expect more heat and humidity this work week. Ben says some areas will get into the mid 90s this afternoon, with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. Will we get any rain chances as the week progresses? And what about that former Tropical Storm known as Dorian? Could it redevelop? You can get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

