No money for diapers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

No money for diapers

(Source: Flickr/longestaugust/MGN Online) (Source: Flickr/longestaugust/MGN Online)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

More than a hundred children involved in sex trafficking have been rescued in FBI raids in 76 cities. We'll tell you how "Operation Cross Country" was able to find the children and arrest more than a hundred pimps. You can also read more HERE.

Nearly a third of mothers report trouble affording diapers for their children. A new report says close to one in 10 moms leave kids in wet or dirty diapers to make their supply last longer! Is there any help for them?

Have you ever stopped to think about how the food you eat gets its color? A non-profit health and consumer watchdog group is raising concerns about yogurt – colored with dye, made from bugs!

Plus, a pig will spend the rest of his days in hog heaven. We'll show you how a man's love for "Pork Chop" – the pig – is keeping the animal from facing the chopping block.

In weather, expect more heat and humidity this work week. Ben says some areas will get into the mid 90s this afternoon, with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. Will we get any rain chances as the week progresses? And what about that former Tropical Storm known as Dorian? Could it redevelop? You can get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. 

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
