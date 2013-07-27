McNeese has a record four student-athletes named NSCA All-Americ - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese has a record four student-athletes named NSCA All-American

McNeese athletics had a school record four student-athletes named as 2013 National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) All-American Strength and Conditioning Athletes of the Year.

Those four named are football's Terence Cahee and Ford Smesny, women's basketball's Ashlyn Baggett, and volleyball's Courtnei Bauer.

The NSCA All-American Strength and Conditioning Athletes of the Year program recognizes those collegiate athletes, whose athletic accomplishments, in the opinion of their strength coach, reflect their dedication to strength training and conditioning.

These athletes are also recognized for their academic and personal accomplishments and their integrity as student-athletes.

"This is a tremendous honor for McNeese and these athletes," said McNeese assistant strength coach Alan Bryant. "All of the kids work extremely hard not only in the weight room but also in the classroom."

McNeese led the state of Louisiana and the Southland Conference with the four selections. Nicholls had two student-athletes named NSCA All-Americans.

