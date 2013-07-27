Former Tulane standout Tyria Snow joins Mcneese Women's Basketball staff

LAKE CHARLES-- McNeese head women's basketball coach Brooks Donald Williams has added former Tulane standout Tyria Snow as an assistant coach to her staff. Snow replaces Pauline Love who left the Cowgirls to take an assistant coaching position at her alma mater, Southern Miss.



Snow, a native of Shreveport, La., graduated this year and has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree and was a four year letterwinner for the Green Wave and was a member of the 2010 NCAA Tournament team and the 2011 and 2012 WNIT teams. Snow was also a member of the 2009-2010 Conference USA regular season and tournament championship teams.



During her time at Tulane, Snow played in 117 career games, scored 457 points, had 254 assists, 224 rebounds, 122 steals, and 17 blocks. She ranks 18th in Tulane career history in assists, is tied for 19th in games played, and is tied for 21st in steals and 23rd in assists per game (2.2).



In her final season at Tulane, Snow ranked third on the team with 96 assists and a .441 field goal percent. She also ranked fourth in steals with 33, fifth in three-pointers (10) and a .696 free throw percent while averaging 5.3 ppg. and 2.3 rpg.



Snow attended Southwood High where she was a member of the 2006 and 2008 state championship teams and was team captain from 2006-2009. Snow was a high school teammate with former Cowgirl standout Raiyawna "Mooney" Gatlin.



"Tyria has a special passion for the game. I loved her in recruiting years ago and hoped our paths would cross again. Her maturity and knowledge of the game are far beyond her years. The girl has championship in her blood. She's won a championship on every level and it makes such a difference to add yet another winning mentality to our staff. I am excited for our girls and our program that we have landed such a gem," said Williams.