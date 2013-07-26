Chad Barmore of South Beauregard joins the NSU Demons

Chad Barmore, a Class 3A All-State forward last season for South Beauregard High School, is joining the Northwestern State basketball program that played in last year's NCAA tournament.

Barmore averaged 18.5 points, 13 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.2 steals as a senior for coach Adam Coleman, helping South Beauregard to a 20-10 record and the state playoffs.

He was the District 4-3A Most Valuable Player and the Beauregard Daily News All-Parish MVP. He made the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association All-State team and was honorable mention All-State on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State team.

The Lake Charles American Press named Barmore to the All-Southwest Louisiana Large School first team for 2012-13.

