Chad Barmore of South Beauregard joins the NSU Demons - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chad Barmore of South Beauregard joins the NSU Demons

Chad Barmore, a Class 3A All-State forward last season for South Beauregard High School, is joining the Northwestern State basketball program that played in last year's NCAA tournament.

Barmore averaged 18.5 points, 13 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.2 steals as a senior for coach Adam Coleman, helping South Beauregard to a 20-10 record and the state playoffs.

He was the District 4-3A Most Valuable Player and the Beauregard Daily News All-Parish MVP. He made the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association All-State team and was honorable mention All-State on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State team.

The Lake Charles American Press named Barmore to the All-Southwest Louisiana Large School first team for 2012-13.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly