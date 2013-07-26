What's going on in SWLA this weekend?

There's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

This weekend's events include the Centennial Celebration in Beauregard Parish, the Marshland Festival in Lake Charles, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Pow Wow in Kinder, a Petanque Picnic in Lafayette and the next installment of the Movies in the Square series in Sulphur. The Strand Theatre in Jennings will also hold a special showing of the film "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

Here are your highlights:



Lake Charles:

Marshland Festival: July 26-27 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday with music starting at 6 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday with music starting at noon. Admission is $10 on Friday, $12 on Saturday, free to active military members and free to children ages 12 and under. Performers will include Richard LeBeouf, Bag of Donuts, Travis Matte, Jamie Bergeron and Sammy Kershaw. A full schedule of events can be found HERE. For more information, visit http://www.marshlandfestival.com/index.htm.

3rd annual Casino Royale Fundraiser: July 27 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Reeves Uptown Catering in Lake Charles. Activities will include casino-style games, (including blackjack, roulette, poker and craps), music, a cash bar, a live auction and a silent auction. The Volunteer Center of Southwest Louisiana Inc. is hosting the event, which will benefit 2-1-1, the program that operates the three-digit dialing code that area residents can use for health and human service information and referrals such as disaster aid, shelters, food banks, child care, counseling, volunteer opportunities and employment support. Individual tickets are $50 each and sponsorship opportunities range from $250 - $2,500. Anyone interested in sponsoring Casino Royale or purchasing tickets can call Executive Director, Beverly McCormick at 337-513-4616 or go to volunteercenterswla.org for more information.

American Cancer Society's Candles and Cocktails: July 27 at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel. The event is an annual fundraiser hosted by the ACA and will feature a silent auction, a live auction and a dinner prepared by the culinary staff at Isle of Capri. The Street Side Jazz Band will provide live music, followed by Bottoms Up, a cover band from the Baton Rouge area. Tickets are $100 per person or $1,000 for a reserved table of eight. For more information, call the American Cancer Society at 433-5817, ext. 5.

96th Annual Session of the Louisiana Home & Foreign Missions Baptist State Convention: July 28 – August 2 in Lake Charles. A full schedule of events is available HERE. For more information, call Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 439-4603.

Calcasieu Parish School District Leadership Summit: July 29-31 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Principals, assistant principals and school leadership employees are invited to attend. The summit will feature Ron Clark and Debbie Silver as guest speakers. The event will include break-out sessions for elementary, middle and high school employees. Topics discussed will include new Common Core Standards, assessments and compliance matters.

Volunteer Services and Senior Circle Open House: July 31 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Circle Activity Center, located on the campus of Women & Children's Hospital. The event is open to adult men and women interested in learning more about the hospital volunteer program, as well as the benefits of joining Senior Circle. Hospital representatives will be on hand to answer questions, provide tours and sign up interested attendees. Light refreshments and door prizes will be offered. For more information, call 337-475-4002 or visit http://www.women-childrens.com/Pages/home.aspx.

Cajun French Music Association's Jam & Dance: August 2 at the Cajun French Music Association Facility, located at 3481 E. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. The event will feature dance and lessons, live music, and food, including gumbo. The event is sponsored by the Cajun French Music Association of Lake Charles and the Cajun Soul & the Dueling Accordions Band. The event is held on the first Friday of every month. For more information, call 337-802-0802.

"Blues for an Alabama Sky": Aug. 2-3 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. in Room 108 of the Central School Arts and Humanities Center, located at 809 Kirby Street in Lake Charles. This is the first stage production put on by Stage Presents Theatre. General admission is $15 August 2-3 and $10 August 4. A discount is available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Tickets may be purchased at stagepresentstheatre.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact stagepresentstheatre@gmail.com.

National Night Out: Aug. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. in various neighborhoods across Lake Charles. The City of Lake Charles and the Lake Charles Police Department are hosting the event, which will focus on crime, drug and fire prevention as well as general safety tips. Activities include a meeting of the South Lake Charles Watch Groups at Glad Tidings Church, located at 3400 Texas St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Meetings will also be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1409 St. Mary Dr. for Carver Courts and Jones Courts residents, at 1481 3rd St. for Golden Arms residents, at 1938A Winterhalter St. for Sunlight Manor resident and at 404 Cedar Way for Kingsley Courts & Bayou Bluff Homes residents. For more information on the National Night Out initiative, visit http://www.natw.org/.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group organizational meeting: August 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex on 2000 Moeling Street in Lake Charles. Calcasieu grandparents raising their grandchildren, or actively involved in assisting in the care of their grandchildren are invited to attend. This free event includes light refreshments and is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department. For more information, contact Adele Mart or Lisa Addison at 337-721-4020.

2013 Liquid Society concert series: Thursdays through August 29 by the pool at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. Concerts begin at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Concerts are scheduled to end around 11 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $20 per show. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Business Center or Legends at L'Auberge. Event location is subject to change and/or cancellation due to inclement weather. The lineup is as follows: Buckcherry on August 8, Big Night Out Tour featuring Fuel, Hoobastank, Lit and Alien Ant Farm on August 15, TBA on August 22 and The Cult on August 29. For more information, click HERE.

Cameron:

Annual Cameron Saltwater Fishing Festival: August 2-4 at the Cameron Jetty Pier Pavilion, located at 799 Davis Road in Cameron. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children ages 9 and under. The event will feature a beauty pageant, live music, a waterslide, rockclimbing, food and drink vendors and a fireworks display on Saturday night. For rules or entry forms for the festival's fishing rodeo, call Carl Broussard at 337-775-5316. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs. For more information, call 337-775-5316.

DeRidder:

Beauregard Parish's Centennial Celebration: July 27 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall on U.S. 171 North in DeRidder. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include live music, art displays, water slides, bounce houses, sack races, a barbecue cook-off and a fireworks display. A full schedule of events can be found HERE. Speakers at the event will include local historian Velmer Smith and Army Col. Bret Van Camp, commander of the 1st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Fort Polk. Representatives from parish offices will have booths to provide information to the public. For more information on the event, contact Pauline Marshall at the Beauregard Parish Police Jury Office at 337-463-7019.

Hive Products & Packaging: August 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the War Memorial Civic Center, located at 250 West 7th St. in DeRidder. This meeting by the SWLA Beekeepers Association will describe the best known and lesser known products from beekeeping. For more information, contact Keith Hawkins at 337-463-7006 or khawkins@agcenter.lsu.edu.

Eunice:

Jackie Caillier, Ivy Dugas & Cajun Cousins: July 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. Emcee will be Ray Landry. The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

Transcending the Generations: August 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. The Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band will perform with guests Milton Vanicor, Don Montoucet, Freddie Hanks and D.L. Menard. Emcee will be Terry Huval. The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

Jennings:

Movie Nights at the Strand: "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang": July 27 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, located at 423 N. Main St. in Jennings. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors or children ages 12 and under. For more information, call 337-821-5509.

Jennings High School alumni softball tournament: July 26-27 at the Recreation Fields in Jennings. Games begin at 5 p.m. Friday and are scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 337-821-5520.

Kinder:

Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Pow Wow: August 2-3 at The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder. The event will celebrate the celebrate traditions and cultures of the tribe through traditional dance, music, art and food. The event is open to the public, and doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults and free to children ages 6 and under. Children ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and no video, audio or flash photography will be allowed. For more information, call 337-584-2376 or email info@coushattapowwow.com or visit http://www.coushattapowwow.com.

Lafayette:

Petanque Picnic: July 28 from 2 to 4 in Girard Park in Lafayette. The event is free and open to the public. Participants are invited to bring food, drink and lawn chairs. Petanque equipment will be provided by La Boule Cadienne de Lafayette. The petanque courts are located on the north end of Girard Park on Girard Park Lane near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Alumni House. For more information, call Mike LeBlanc at 337-654.9467 or email him at mike@inkbox.com.

"Stars, Like People"": August 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, located at 101 W Vermilion St. in Lafayette. This theatrical installation, intended for mature audiences, was written and directed by Jarin Schexnider. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available HERE. For more information, call the center at 337-233-7060.

Moss Bluff:

Dutch Oven Gathering: July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam Houston Jones State Park. The event is open to the public, but attendees are asked to bring an item for the luncheon. Members of the Southwest Chapter of the Louisiana Dutch Oven Society will demonstrate how to cook in a camping setting. The club meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at Sam Houston Jones State Park. For more information, call 337-302-5025 or 337-912-9394 or visit http://www.LeChienCookers.com.

Harry Potter Birthday Bash: July 31 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Moss Bluff Library. Refreshments will be served, and movie and book themed activities are planned. Attendees are invited to come in costume. The library is located at 261 Parish Road in Lake Charles. For more information, call 337-721-7128.

Natchitoches:

"Who Killed the Boss?": July 31 to August 3 and August 7-10 on the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium stage at Northwestern State University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 p.m. The Northwestern State Summer Theatre will perform. Tickets are $25 for dinner and the show. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 318-357-4483

Sulphur:

Movies in the Square: "Rise of the Guardians": July 27 at sundown in Heritage Square in Sulphur. The event is free and open to the public, and participants are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

National Night Out block party: Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the West Cal Arena, located at 2900 Ruth St. in Sulphur. The event will focus on crime, drug and fire prevention as well as general safety tips. Presentations will be made by local police and fire departments and other law enforcement agencies. Equipment demonstrations will be made by the Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, Acadian Ambulance, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The event is free and open to the public. Food will be provided by local businesses, and Jo-el Sonnier will perform. For more information, contact the Sulphur City Hall at 337-527-4550.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.