McNeese announces 2013-14 men's golf schedule

Second year McNeese men's golf head coach Austin Burk has announced his team's 2013-14 fall and spring golf schedule – one that features trips to New York, Colorado and Florida as well as reviving the traditional McNeese Moe O'Brien tournament for the spring season.



The Cowboys, whose roster will feature six new players, five of those freshmen, will play a six-match fall schedule followed by a five-match spring slate, not including the Southland Conference Championships in late April.



McNeese will open the season up on Sept. 1 at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate in Verona, New York in a tournament that is hosted by the University of Missouri and will be played at the Turning Stone Resort-Kaluhyat Golf Club.



The Kaluhyat Golf Club is a Robert Trent Jones, Jr. course and was ranked one of the Top 100 Best Resort Courses by Golfweek in 2010 and is one of the toughest courses in New York.



On Sept. 16-17 the Cowboys will play at the Ram Masters Invitational hosted by Colorado State and will be played at the Fort Collins Country Club.



A week later McNeese will take part in the Louisville Cardinal Intercollegiate at the Cardinal Club; Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Houston Baptist Huskies Intercollegiate at the Woodforest Golf Club; Oct. 21-22 at the Louisiana Tech Jim Rivers Intercollegiate held at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant.



McNeese will close out the fall schedule Oct. 28-29 when it hosts the Quail Valley Intercollegiate played at the Quail Valley Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida. The club pro at Quail Valley is former McNeese golf coach Don Meadows. The course was designed by Tommy Fazio and Nick Price and was ranked one of the top 10 premier clubs in the country by Links Magazine in 2010.



The spring schedule kicks off Feb. 17-18 at the Rice Intercollegiate with the two-day event being played at the Westwood Golf Course.



The Moe O'Brien Intercollegiate, which was resurrected last fall, has been moved back to the spring slate and will be played Feb. 24-25 at the Lake Charles Country Club.



March 14-15, McNeese will travel to Laredo, Texas to play at the Border Olympics at the Laredo Country Club then will visit Little Rock March 24-25 to play in the UALR-First Tee Classic at the Chenal Country Club. The spring schedule concludes with the Jim West Intercollegiate hosted by Texas State on April 7-8 at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, followed by the SLC Championships April 21-23 at Stonebridge Country Club, also in McKinney.



2013-14 McNeese Men's Golf Schedule

Sept. 1-2 Turning Stone Intercollegiate (Missouri) Kaluhyat Golf Club, Verona, NY

Sept. 16-17 Ram Masters Invitational (Colorado St.) Fort Collins CC, Fort Collins, CO

Sept. 23-24 Cardinal Intercollegiate (Louisville) Cardinal Club, Louisville, KY

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Huskies Intercollegiate (Houston Bapt.) Woodforest Golf Club, Houston, TX

Oct. 21-22 Jim Rivers Intercollegiate (La. Tech) Squire Creek CC, Choudrant, LA

Oct. 28-29 Quail Valley Intercollegiate (McNeese) Quail Valley GC, Vero Beach, FL

Feb. 17-18 Rice Intercollegiate (Rice) Westwood GC, Houston, TX

Feb. 24-25 Moe O'Brien Intercollegiate (McNeese) Lake Charles CC, Lake Charles, LA

Mar. 14-15 Border Olympics (Houston) Laredo CC, Laredo, TX

Mar. 24-25 UALR-First Tee Classic (UALR) Chenal CC, Little Rock, AR

Apr. 7-8 Jim West Intercollegiate (Texas State) TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

Apr. 21-23 SLC Championships Stonebridge CC, McKinney, TX