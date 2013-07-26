Beaumont teen, accused in theft ring, booked in Jeff Davis

A Beaumont teen suspected of being part of a theft ring that targeted homes in Iowa is in custody in Jeff Davis Parish.

Edward Tezeno, 19, was taken into custody in Beaumont on an outstanding warrant.

Police suspect Tezeno, along with two others, of illegally entering two homes in Iowa.

Tezeno and his alleged associates are suspected in a ring of thefts involving gun safes from Southwest Texas to Central Louisiana.

Tezeno waived extradition in Beaumont and was taken to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

His bond is set at $10,000.

