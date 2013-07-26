'Sgt. Reckless' remembered

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll tell you about an arrest in a ring of thefts involving gun safes from southeast Texas to central Louisiana.

Also today, with federal budget cuts and furloughs, hurricane hunters are keeping an eye on their bottom line. We'll show you how one squadron is facing some tough choices when it comes to picking which storms they fly, and how often.

Plus, a Detroit mom is singing the praises of her 5-year-old son after he called 911 while she was having a seizure.

In weather, Ben says he'll see highs topping out in the mid 90s again this afternoon, with some showers possible. However, during the overnight hours, he does expect a round of showers and storms to begin our weekend. How long will it last, and what about Dorian? Get all your answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Also at noon, we have more on the glorious story of Sgt. Reckless. This is the 60th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean conflict, and today there is a dedication of a memorial to the war hero. A hero that happens to be a horse – a Mongolian mare used by the Marines during the Korean War. It's an incredible story that's finally being told.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.