Photo of bull shark caught on lakefront sparks interest on social media

A fisherman's catch on the Lake Charles lakefront has sparked interest and it may rattle a few nerves.

The man caught a juvenile bull shark, the same variety blamed for several deadly attacks.

Photos of the shark have been shared on social media sites this week.



KPLC asked the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries about the shark.

Officials said it is not unheard of for bull sharks to show up this far inland.

They do not think there's a danger to swimmers because there is plenty of fish for a bull shark to eat.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.