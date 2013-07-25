Progress made on restoration of historic sawmill home in DeRidde - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Progress made on restoration of historic sawmill home in DeRidder

Old home before restorations began. Old home before restorations began.
Old home now amid restorations. Old home now amid restorations.
(Source: City of DeRidder) (Source: City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Progress is being made on the old sawmill home that is being restored to become a timber museum in downtown DeRidder.

The renovation is being done by the city's police department.

The home was built around 1914 and was recently donated to the city by the Maurice Mayes family.

DeRidder Mayor Ron Roberts told KPLC recently that it is the last known surviving home built by Hudson River Lumber Company, a subsidiary of Long-bell Lumber Company.

"In 1914, they built 125 homes for employees. We understand that this is the last of the houses," Roberts said.

Roberts said the house was moved from a residential area off U.S. 171. He said the city is hoping to use the museum to tell the story of "the pine tree." He said the city has numerous sawmill items and hundreds of photos depicting the area's rich timber heritage.

