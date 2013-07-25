Jeff Davis Business Alliance warns of scam

The Jeff Davis Business Alliance is warning residents about a scam that falsely uses the name of a local business.

Business Alliance officials said $10 certificates are being sold to Babineaux's Café online in the amount of $4 by a fake company.

"This is a scam. Mrs. Babineaux does not have any ties to this company," a release from the Business Alliance states. "If you, or know of anyone who has made a purchase like this, they should call the FTC at (877) 382-4357 or www.ftc.gov to file a complaint. You may also call the Attorney General's office at (800) 351-4889 reference # 47198602 for you complaint."

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.