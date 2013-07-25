'Golden' deal? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Golden' deal?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Golden Nugget is looking to acquire the Ameristar Casino Lake Charles project from Pinnacle. At noon, we'll tell you what it will mean for Lake Charles. You can also access information on the proposed deal HERE.

Also today, new high tech tools are making it easier for police and families to track down loved ones who wander off because of Alzheimer's or dementia.

Plus, women everywhere learned more about breast cancer when actress Angelina Jolie revealed she has a gene mutation that raises her risk of the disease. But it turns out men can also carry the gene.

In weather, Ben tells me rain showers are possible mainly for locations along and south of I-10 today. What about our weekend, and what's happening with Dorian in the Atlantic? Be sure to check out Ben's live, local forecast for all the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...
