'Golden' deal?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Golden Nugget is looking to acquire the Ameristar Casino Lake Charles project from Pinnacle. At noon, we'll tell you what it will mean for Lake Charles. You can also access information on the proposed deal HERE.

Also today, new high tech tools are making it easier for police and families to track down loved ones who wander off because of Alzheimer's or dementia.

Plus, women everywhere learned more about breast cancer when actress Angelina Jolie revealed she has a gene mutation that raises her risk of the disease. But it turns out men can also carry the gene.

In weather, Ben tells me rain showers are possible mainly for locations along and south of I-10 today. What about our weekend, and what's happening with Dorian in the Atlantic? Be sure to check out Ben's live, local forecast for all the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.