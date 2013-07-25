Jindal spends this week in Colorado with GOP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is on the road in Colorado this week, mingling with his Republican colleagues.

Jindal's office said the GOP governor left for Aspen on Tuesday to attend Republican Governors' Association events. Jindal is chairman of the association.

On Thursday, Jindal is speaking as part of a panel of Republican governors at the Aspen Institute. He'll be on the panel with Govs. Chris Christie of New Jersey, Mike Pence of Indiana and Scott Walker of Wisconsin.

Jindal's office says the governor is scheduled to return to Baton Rouge on Friday.

